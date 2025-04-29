Shock and Grief: Eleven Years Since Burning of Odessa Trade Union House

Vladimir Karasev, political strategist, international expert (Russia): "We learned about the tragedy closer to evening. It was, of course, a shock. The Internet was not working well, but nevertheless, we called the Odessans and they told us. The next day, we had already drawn posters on our barricades in front of the administration buildings. The posters appeared: "Lugansk mourns with Odessa", "Odessa, we are with you! "A few days later someone called out to me in the tent city. I saw that these were my Odessans, whom I had known for many years. They were able to escape from Odessa, escape from this hell. There were 7-8 of them there. They all joined our militia in Lugansk and fought for Odessa, for the liberation of Odessa, among other things. And they all told us about what was happening there. And this became a turning point."