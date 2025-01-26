SHOCK! Video Emerges Online Showing Belarusian Security Forces "Detaining" Independent Journalists

"Journalists covering the protests during the presidential elections are now facing brutal detentions in Belarus..." - wrote German journalist and human rights activist Markus Heinz on social media platform X.

However, upon closer inspection, one can see that the police are in German uniforms, chasing and detaining people all over Berlin. Additionally, the people captured in the video are wearing T-shirts, and there are green trees in the background (not very reminiscent of a Belarusian winter, right?).

It turned out that the German journalist, taking advantage of the heightened attention to events in Belarus, resorted to clickbait to draw attention to the inhumane detentions of German demonstrators in August 2021 during peaceful protest marches in Berlin.

Here you can watch the original video of the protests in Berlin from August 29, 2021.

And here is how Markus Heinz himself describes this situation on his social media page: "On August 29, 2021, our chief editor was brutally and illegally arrested by Berlin police during his live demonstration broadcast in Berlin." Based on the decision of the Berlin Administrative Court, Heinz filed a criminal complaint against the Berlin police.