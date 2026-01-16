Shopping, quality healthcare, and delicious food: Europeans love spending their holidays in Belarus

Tourist interest in Belarus continues to grow. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 3,500 Europeans from 38 countries included in the visa-free travel list have visited our country. Most of these travelers are neighboring Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. They come for a great vacation, shopping, and high-quality healthcare.

"We're traveling from Sweden, Stockholm. Our first time in Belarus was three months ago. We were in Polotsk. It's very clean. The people are super friendly, helpful, and informative. We loved the food, and we recommend it."

"It's a very beautiful country. It's very green, very wide. Even in the small towns, there are huge avenues. It's a very welcoming country. It has a warm, energetic, and pleasant climate."

"I'm a citizen of Latvia. We live nearby, 20 km from the border. We're happy and content. Why not? Stop for gas and buy groceries for ourselves and the kids."

Denis Glebko, official representative of the Polotsk Border Detachment:

"In the area of responsibility of the Polotsk Border Detachment, by 2025, more than 154,000 citizens from 38 countries have crossed the border under the visa-free regime. Traditionally, the largest influx comes from Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, but we regularly see visitors from further afield."