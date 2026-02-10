3.73 BYN
2.87 BYN
3.41 BYN
Since beginning of 2026, more than 11,000 people from 38 European countries have visited Belarus
Since the beginning of 2026, 11,139 foreigners from 38 European countries have arrived in Belarus under the simplified visa system, according to the State Border Committee.
For many years, our country has maintained a balance between openness and security, control and comfort. We don't fence ourselves in, but build bridges of friendship. As an example, by decision of the President, visa-free entry for citizens of more than three dozen European countries has been extended until December 31, 2026.
Since the visa-free regime started, more than 1,270,000 European citizens have visited Belarus. The majority of these visitors are from neighboring countries – Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The visa-free entrance for these countries has been in effect since 2022, and an expanded procedure for 35 European countries was introduced in summer 2024. Since then, 60,118 people have visited Belarus.