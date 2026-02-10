Since beginning of 2026, more than 11,000 people from 38 European countries have visited Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/283f2a66-6a19-4336-bee5-f064d4f2b691/conversions/4fa0ec9f-0ed5-4db1-a54b-5cbbb97f67b2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/283f2a66-6a19-4336-bee5-f064d4f2b691/conversions/4fa0ec9f-0ed5-4db1-a54b-5cbbb97f67b2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/283f2a66-6a19-4336-bee5-f064d4f2b691/conversions/4fa0ec9f-0ed5-4db1-a54b-5cbbb97f67b2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/283f2a66-6a19-4336-bee5-f064d4f2b691/conversions/4fa0ec9f-0ed5-4db1-a54b-5cbbb97f67b2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Since the beginning of 2026, 11,139 foreigners from 38 European countries have arrived in Belarus under the simplified visa system, according to the State Border Committee.

For many years, our country has maintained a balance between openness and security, control and comfort. We don't fence ourselves in, but build bridges of friendship. As an example, by decision of the President, visa-free entry for citizens of more than three dozen European countries has been extended until December 31, 2026.