Belarus has reinforced its air defenses with the newest Tor-M2 air defense missile system. The latest sets of the ADMS have already arrived in Belarus. The delivery is part of the military-technical cooperation programs between Minsk and Moscow.

The Tor-M2 boasts high performance characteristics and can detect up to 48 targets simultaneously at a range of up to 32 km, automatically ranking them by threat level. The system's response time (from target detection to missile launch) is only 5-10 seconds.

Pavel Grebenchyuk, commander of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus:

"The brigade's personnel have mastered this type of anti-aircraft missile system and are ready to use it in any situation. The excellent ratings received during live-fire exercises with various branches of the armed forces are clear evidence of this. This type of anti-aircraft missile system also proved its worth during special military operations. It is highly mobile, has a fast reaction time, and is capable of simultaneously destroying a wide range of aerial targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles."

Of particular importance is the Tora-M2-K's ability to effectively intercept small targets, including modern drones, at extremely low altitudes.