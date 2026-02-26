"The most interesting thing of the Supreme Council of the Union State meeting, in my opinion, was what was happening behind the scenes and what was discussed there. Because the public agenda is clear to everyone; it's published, and it's been widely discussed in the news, including by the presidents. What was being whispered about, as they say? And the whispers, of course, were about the security of the Union State. Sergei Lavrov, Dmitry Peskov, and representatives of Belarus certainly spoke about the environment surrounding our Union State. This includes a shrinking circle of aggressively minded neighbors in the west. Regretfully, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and a number of other European states are simply drowning in militarism. They're shipping weapons to the western borders of the Union State from Brest to Vladivostok. And this cannot but raise concerns. These were the main topics. Of course, we have a huge number of agreements that ensure security, but we cannot help but be concerned about this."