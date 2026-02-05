State Authority for Military Industry Summed up Results for 2025

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b9a5c35-146c-4c70-9db3-7490f510c6f2/conversions/f9bcd939-9458-499b-8339-3ec2f561d3c9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b9a5c35-146c-4c70-9db3-7490f510c6f2/conversions/f9bcd939-9458-499b-8339-3ec2f561d3c9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b9a5c35-146c-4c70-9db3-7490f510c6f2/conversions/f9bcd939-9458-499b-8339-3ec2f561d3c9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b9a5c35-146c-4c70-9db3-7490f510c6f2/conversions/f9bcd939-9458-499b-8339-3ec2f561d3c9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A summing-up Board Meeting of the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus is being held at the AGAT-Control Systems enterprise. In addition to showcasing products of the country's military-industrial complex, weapons manufacturers presented their achievements for 2025.

For example, to minimize external risks, another import substitution program was approved and successfully implemented in 2025. By the end of the five-year period, the entities of the State Authority for Military Industry have replaced imported components worth $310.8 million, including $62.1 million in 2025.

Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus:

"We once again set record figures for industrial production, exports, and a number of other criteria. Particular attention was paid to investments, given the addition of a new section related to defense capability. And here we have a number of objectives, including ensuring that 50% of domestic state defense orders are composed of Belarusian products, as well as a focus on investments. And the growth rate is approximately 130%. Therefore, many projects are currently underway. These are not simple and small projects, but large-scale ones."