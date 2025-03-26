State Border Committee informs more than 3,000 vehicles are waiting to enter EU news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93ecf49d-fb79-40dc-bf0d-bf88efd0547a/conversions/bb88356f-c0d3-44d3-b1df-6b24105bb02c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93ecf49d-fb79-40dc-bf0d-bf88efd0547a/conversions/bb88356f-c0d3-44d3-b1df-6b24105bb02c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93ecf49d-fb79-40dc-bf0d-bf88efd0547a/conversions/bb88356f-c0d3-44d3-b1df-6b24105bb02c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/93ecf49d-fb79-40dc-bf0d-bf88efd0547a/conversions/bb88356f-c0d3-44d3-b1df-6b24105bb02c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

More than 3 thousand vehicles are waiting at the border to enter the European Union. BelTA informs with reference to the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

1,955 trucks are waiting to enter the European Union. Lithuanian Myadininkai (neighboring Kamenny Log) has processed the least number of trucks during the day. Their control services allowed 20% of the normal amount of vehicles to enter the territory. 520 trucks are waiting to enter Lithuania here.

There are 420 heavy trucks waiting to enter the neighboring territory in front of the border crossing point Shalchininkai (neighboring Benyakoni). The staff of this checkpoint cleared 46% of the standard number of trucks during the day.

The staff of the Polish border crossing point Kukuryki (adjacent Kozlovichi) admitted 54% of trucks.

There are still queues of passenger cars at the entrance to Poland. There are 1,040 cars on the Belarusian territory in front of the Polish checkpoint Terespol (neighboring Brest). Polish control services have processed 41% of cars from the norm for the day.