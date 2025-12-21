State Border Committee: Over 1,800 Trucks Waiting at EU Border

Over 1,800 trucks are waiting at the border to enter the European Union, BelTA reports, citing the State Border Committee

The busiest route for trucks is through the Polish border crossing "Kukuryki" (adjacent to "Kozlovichi"), where 1,175 trucks are in line. In two days, the border crossing accepted 52% of the required number of trucks. 166 heavy-duty trucks are waiting to enter Poland through "Bobrovniki" (adjacent to "Berestovitsa"). Control services at this checkpoint processed 16% of the trucks.

The lowest volume of vehicles was allowed through the Lithuanian Medininkai border crossing (adjacent Kamenny Log) over the weekend – 12% of the standard for heavy-duty trucks. There are 200 trucks at the Šalčininkai border crossing (adjacent Beniakoni). 34% of the standard for vehicles entered Lithuania through this crossing. A total of 490 trucks are awaiting entry into Lithuania.