Tactical exercises of paratroop and reconnaissance units hold near Brest

Tactical exercises of paratroops and reconnaissance units are holding near Brest. The military operations take place in various engagement windows. Particular attention is paid to the work of sapper mining specialists, preparing battlefields in the forest, and delivering fire from a natural cover.

"The core of the exercises is to train the reconnaissance men how to use the igniting fuse correctly, to teach how to use TNT. We devote most of our time to young guys, but there are also those who have already passed the training - they are repeating it," said a serviceman of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus.