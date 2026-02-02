Three new subway stations will open in Minsk within the five-year period

Minsk plans to open three new subway stations within the five-year period, according to Minsk Subway Director Alexei Shilov.

In 2025, the Minsk Subway carried 267 million passengers – an average of 730,000 people per day. Subway development will continue in the current five-year period, with new stations to open. The President has ordered the acceleration of construction of the third (Zelenoluzhskaya) line to Park Druzhby Narodov station (Bangalore Square) and the commencement of construction of the fourth (circle) line. Work is ongoing around the clock.

A second tunnel boring machine has been purchased and is scheduled to be commissioned in the near future. This will allow tunnels to be dug simultaneously along two lines.

"We will open service within this five-year period. Two tunnel boring machines will immediately move to Line 4 after completion of the tunnel boring process, where we will travel counterclockwise to Pushkinskaya Subway station and a little further to the future Kharkovskaya subway station," said Alexey Shilov, adding that the design is proceeding at an accelerated pace, and a significant portion of the Circle Line's work will be completed within five years.

As for the train schedule, the current practice will be maintained: on Line 1, the headway during peak hours is 2 minutes, and on Line 2, 2.5 minutes. With the opening of the new stations, Line 3 has seen a significant increase in passenger traffic (almost 218%). "We predict a similar exponential increase with the addition of three more stations, which will allow passengers to travel, say, from Circle Line to Circle Line in almost 20-25 minutes," said Alexey Shilov.

In 2025, 20 new carriages were purchased, and the paperwork for the delivery of another 15 is being finalized.