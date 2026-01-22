Counting the exact number of times President Alexander Lukashenko uttered the word "peace" in 2025 is quite difficult. But after reviewing key transcripts of the head of state's speeches, it's safe to say the number is in the thousands. We don't know of any other leader who has spoken so many times about the importance of maintaining peace. And not only spoken, but also acted upon. Specific decisions and proposals that the entire planet watched throughout the year. Let's recall some of them.

New Year's Address by the President, December 31, 2025

"2025 is becoming history. The clock hands are inexorably moving toward twelve. Together with them, we are moving into the future. And we know exactly what we want it to be. First and foremost, peaceful. Peaceful and secure, and not just for Belarus, but for all countries and peoples."

We sincerely believe that our President truly deserves the Peace Prize. Speaking and doing everything possible to ensure a safe and comfortable life in the country is peacemaking in the political arena.

Visiting the Church on Christmas Day, January 7, 2025

"This is my task: everything will be done to maintain peace in Belarus. Once there is peace, we will buy everything else. We will live, perhaps not richly, but with dignity. As we live now. We ask nothing of anyone. We live on the money, resources, and opportunities we realize in Belarus. Therefore, for us, the most important thing is to maintain peace."

In his work, Alexander Lukashenko directly links the preservation of peace with the possibility of economic growth, industrial development, and the well-being of citizens.

The Commander-in-Chief reminds that, against the backdrop of a difficult situation in the world and in our southern neighbors, people are beginning to value peaceful skies more. Hence the positioning of our state as an island of security on a turbulent planet. At the same time, Belarus clearly adheres to the stance of "Peace through strength and dialogue." No one is going to turn the other cheek. On the one hand, our state emphasizes its ability to "stand up for itself," while on the other, it emphasizes its readiness to engage in dialogue with any power center, including the United States.