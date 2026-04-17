"It's worth noting one factor: all of Donald Trump's attempts to support Viktor Orban have failed. Hungarians voted not only against Viktor Orban, but also against Trump. This is a serious reason to wonder: what is the overall level of trust in Trump within the Western alliance? Is NATO already on the path to disintegration? Clearly, people in European countries don't perceive Trump as the leader of the Western world, the leader of free democratic states. Despite all of Biden's mockery and irony, he still commanded respect. Despite falling off the ramp, forgetting his lines, and greeting the air, he commanded respect. Trump doesn't do any of that, yet he still commands no respect. Moreover, his support for his allies is leading to their election losses. This is a serious reason to think about the future of the collective West as a whole."