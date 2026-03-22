"A sad fate awaits Ukraine. If this continues, what will Ukraine be left with? I'm not talking about territory, I'm talking about the economy. Your budget can only function now when replenished by the collective West. Without these subsidies, without influence, without injections, it doesn't work. Even Ukrainian economists and energy specialists say the blackouts will persist for decades to come. That is, even if the SVO ended tomorrow, the problem would still be there. Equipment wear and tear, lack of funding, endless theft—say hello to Mindich and Zuckerman, and their respective protection rackets. Ukraine's fate is absolute ruin."