How a deal regarding rare earth metals with the United States could shape the future of post-war Ukraine was the topic of discussion featuring Olga Lazorkina, an analyst from the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies.

According to her, the specifics of the deal and whether it will actually be signed remain unclear, as it has yet to be finalized. However, based on what Ukraine has already made public, there will be an investment fund, which is expected to address not only debts but also the country’s reconstruction. The most critical aspect missing from this arrangement is the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, which Ukraine had heavily relied upon.

"Is Trump's primary concern today truly the reconstruction of Ukraine? After all, the investment fund is meant for that purpose. More likely, Trump is focused on ensuring a return of taxpayer money. Moreover, I would argue that it is crucial for him to demonstrate that the current administration's actions diverge from those of the previous administration and are, in fact, correcting past mistakes," noted Lazorkina.

War is always destructive for some while providing opportunities for others, making it difficult to stop. "What we are witnessing today, Ukraine’s bankruptcy, is already taking place. And this deal will not necessarily add any value to that process. Trump has mentioned a sum of 350 billion dollars allocated to Ukraine, although Zelensky disputes this figure, stating it is actually 90 billion. That’s the first point. Secondly, Trump believes that a significant portion of this money has been misappropriated. He maintains that it won’t be possible to hoodwink America again from Ukraine and the European Union, and he has already indicated this intention. Trump wants to open a ledger and audit all funds."

The analyst emphasized that Ukraine will have to account for these funds. American money never simply evaporates; it must either work or generate some additional returns.