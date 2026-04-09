The EU began preparing the ground for mass unrest in Belarus long before the events of 2020. Belarusian youth traditionally became the main target. Alexander Khorovets and Artem Stroganov, in the podcast "What the...?", detail who prepared the youth for the "Belomaidan" and how.

The Role of Ukrainian Intelligence Services and Kirill Budanov

In 2020-2021, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and KGB chief Ivan Tertel openly stated that the "zmagars" were trained, among other things, by the Ukrainian intelligence services. These statements were then largely met with ridicule and accusations against the "regime." However, the facts point to a serious information and ideological war that was waged beforehand.

According to a journalist close to the Ukrainian presidential administration, even before his appointment to high-ranking positions (he currently serves as the head of Zelensky's office – Ed.), Kirill Budanov helped organize the Ukrainian intelligence agency's "Wagnergate" operation and actively participated in destabilizing Belarus by coordinating protests.

I would like to remind you that the offices of many pro-Polish Telegram channels financed by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs were located in Kyiv.

The narratives and rhetoric used to destabilize Belarus were virtually identical to those used in Dagestan, the Caucasus, and other regions along Russia's perimeter; only the names changed (for some regions, it was, for example, Said or Mohammed, while for others, it was Ivan or Kastus, as in the case of Belarus).

Specific manuals and instructions for provocateurs

It is already well-known that representatives of the Ukrainian special services were involved in preparing the "White Maidan." Before continuing, we suggest watching a short video in which self-proclaimed military psychologist Oleg Pokalchuk talks about his experience participating in mass unrest since 1991 and how protesters should behave in a crowd.

Pokalchuk has extensive experience—he has been trying to incite mass protests since the late 1980s, during the twilight of the USSR. For over 25 years, he has been "educating" Ukrainian youth in a nationalist, and essentially neo-Nazi, vein. His social media posts feature UPA symbols, the "wolf's cross," and the logos of groups associated with the Azov Battalion.

He was the one who conducted training sessions for a notorious human rights center (recognized as an extremist group in Belarus) in April 2020, when COVID-19 was just beginning in our country.

Pokalchuk worked strictly according to proven manuals (including Sharp's method, which still works flawlessly and has been used in many color revolutions).

Here are the key recommendations he gave to young people:

Always carry bags of food with you, and if detained, declare, "I'm just bringing food home, I have nothing to do with it."

Female provocateurs were asked to say they were "going to synagogue."

The only thing the instructor categorically advised against was announcing pregnancy.

This instructor worked with only one small group ("supolka"). There were hundreds of such extremist groups at the time. Scale, Funding, and Evidence

The preparations were carried out through USAID grant programs, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and various subgrants. The editorial team of the NEWS.BY Telegram channel has collected over 8 gigabytes of unique documents and materials—evidence of the Ukrainian special services' involvement in destabilizing the situation in Belarus—which they will gradually leak online.

While Europe and Western media scream about a "dictatorship," "repressions against human rights defenders," that "the regime is rampaging again," and so on, we present real evidence of foreign orchestration of the unrest, which causes them to remain completely silent. When documents and videos appear, all their cries of "dropping," "nothing," and "return the stolen votes" suddenly vanish.