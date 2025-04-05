Union Security - Union State provides a stable defense

Minsk and Moscow are developing strong and comprehensive cooperation. The states can be confident in mutual defense against external threats. And an important element of cooperation is the coordination of positions in the international arena and the strengthening of the Union State.

Oleg Matveychev, a deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, political expert:

"We have really close economic integration - we actually see each other's goods on our shelves. We have close foreign policy integration - we synchronously act together in the international arena. We have close military cooperation - we see that the latest Russian weapons systems are now available for the Republic of Belarus."