Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
The topic of Union State security in the context of global geopolitical transformation was raised on October 30 at the international conference in Minsk. The meeting with specialists from the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies was held on the initiative of the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.
In particular, the conversation was devoted to the updated Concept of Union State security.
The draft document was developed by a specially created Belarusian-Russian interdepartmental working group in accordance with the resolution of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.
The format of the meeting is unique in many ways. The round table brought together not only representatives of the security bloc, but also experts and analysts from Belarus and Russia - these are public opinion leaders.
Anatoly Boyashov, Chief Advisor of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:
"Through discussions, we hope to find common answers to the challenges that exist in the world today. First of all, these are external interference in internal affairs, foreign electoral interference. Today, the dynamics of this interference are changing, we see that its forms are becoming much more complex."
As the Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus noted, the situation in the entire Eurasian region depends on how well our two countries are secured. The security of the Union State as a whole is considered in the pan-Eurasian context.
"The main goal of our concept is to see the problems that have arisen over the 25 years since the adoption of the current concept (because the world has changed significantly), to see the strategic interests of our Union State and the paths of our further movement," said Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Neverovsky.
Alexander Neverovsky also noted the important role of the scientific and expert community in the development of draft conceptual documents.
Marianna Shchetkina, head of the representative office of the permanent committee of the Union State in Minsk:
"Today, Belarus and Russia are the strongest players in the field of scientific and information space. The potentials of sciences in Russia and Belarus are coordinated and complement each other's strengths. If we take the programs of the Union State, then from 2000 to 2023, more than 80 programs were implemented for a total of more than 65 billion Russian rubles".
The focus of the Concept of Joint Security of Belarus and Russia remains unchanged - to create all the necessary conditions for maintaining peace and stability in the territory of the two countries. The draft document is planned to be considered at the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on December 5.
