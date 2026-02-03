3.74 BYN
US Holds Exercises near Borders of Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The 3rd Battalion of the 8th Cavalry Regiment of the US Army held exercises near the borders of Belarus and Russia. The American troops trained at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, located approximately 60 kilometers from Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast and 90 kilometers from the Belarusian border.
According to Military Watch, the maneuvers were a "show of force." They practiced firing Bradley Fighting Vehicles and maneuvering in winter conditions. Particular attention was paid to proper spacing between vehicles, firing techniques, and responding to potential vehicle problems.