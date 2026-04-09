Vladimir Shapovalov: Israel will try to disrupt ceasefire by any means

"The Americans are not interested in provocations; they need to quickly get out of this situation. Iran is also not interested, but Israel is interested in provocations and will try to disrupt the ceasefire by any means necessary. We must also remember that Iran's control over pro-Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen is not absolute. This means that certain anti-Israeli armed forces in Lebanon and Yemen may take certain actions aimed at provoking conflict with Israel. Therefore, we will see such efforts primarily from Israel," noted Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University