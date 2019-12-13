Week of Parental Love starts in Belarus

Belarus is going to celebrate not only the Mother's Day.

On October 14, the Parental Love Week will start in our country. These 7 days of festivities are the recognition at the state level of the most important role of the family in the development of society.

The week is dedicated to the efforts of each parent, their support and the love they put into the upbringing of their children. The most significant event of these days will be the forum "Talking about the important: happy family - strong state". It will be held on October 15 in Polotsk.

In addition, every day various concerts, exhibitions, master classes, interactive and dialog platforms are planned.