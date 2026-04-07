Belarus and Russia are strengthening their mutual tourist exchange. In the northern part of Belarus, the estate "Zdravnevo," once owned by the renowned Russian painter Ilya Repin, has become particularly popular among visitors.

Let us explore how Belarusian charm has revealed new facets of the talented Russian artist and what currently makes this estate a magnet for tourists.

A Source of Inspiration for the Celebrated Artist

The intricately carved wooden tower in the Art Nouveau style is an architectural masterpiece crafted by Ilya Repin. The painter, having purchased a one-story house from a local landowner, transformed it according to his artistic taste. Today, only the foundation remains of the original structure. The rest is a painstaking reconstruction by restorers, who recreated the artist’s design down to the finest details.

Inside the house, the originality continues. At Zdravnevo, around fifty canvases were created under the brush of this virtuoso. The miniature gallery is complemented by rare interior items, including family artifacts displayed in a stylized exposition.

Dina Klycheva, Senior Researcher at the Ilya Repin "Zdravnevo" Museum-Estates:

"Back in the 1970s, memorial items were transferred to the museum. They are presented in this small showcase — not many: woolen rugs, a fragment of a smoking pipe, a delicate lace napkin. These objects belonged to the family."

The Many Facets of a Genius’s Talent

Much of the estate’s territory was shaped by the artist himself: spruce and linden alleys, a posing platform, a pond, and a promenade. At Zdravnevo, Repin was not only passionate about landscape design but also took an active interest in farming — drawing crop rotation maps, keeping cows, horses, and chickens. Sometimes, he even picked up a pickaxe and shovel alongside peasants. The life of the Repin family at Zdravnevo was not devoid of traditional noble amusements — croquet games and theatrical performances were often organized in the estate.

Anastasia Shubkina, Researcher at the Ilya Repin "Zdravnevo" Museum-Estates:

"According to the artist’s letters, he would rise at half-past three in the morning. He had many responsibilities, yet he managed to do everything — including celebrating holidays and organizing events. The location was no coincidence. Repin’s creativity at Zdravnevo gained a new momentum, influenced by the beauty of the local Western Dvina River and the surrounding nature."

A Tourist Attraction Center

This picturesque corner, which once enchanted Repin and became his source of inspiration, today attracts numerous visitors. Last year, over 75,000 people visited the estate-museum. The most frequent guests are fellow countrymen of the Russian artist.

A Summer Surprise for Visitors