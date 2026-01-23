The current economic forum in Davos can safely be called a forum on security. This topic dominated. Moreover, one of the striking features was the change in the style of communication between Europe and the United States. Nowadays, it's fashionable in the West to conduct a brutal dialogue with the US President remotely, but in face-to-face conversations or correspondence, notes of subordination, and sometimes even admiration for Trump, are immediately felt. There's also the other extreme – blaming the Union State for everything. NATO's military infrastructure is also developing on our borders. The "Disposition" project discusses dangerous contradictions.

Europe is somehow sluggishly, reluctantly, and grumblingly opening its eyes, removing the lenses from its rose-colored glasses that have shattered inside. Brussels looks to its security guarantor, the United States, and reluctantly acknowledges a reality in which territorial integrity is as much of a joke as international law. Distant Greenland has frozen the hearts of its allies, but hasn't sobered them up. The EU, as if driven by the inertia of recent years, is seeking a military solution to every impasse. But what's a proven solution for any folly—migration, territorial, economic?

Belarus is worrying Western politicians. Any minute now, Minsk, taking advantage of Greenland, will launch a barbaric attack on the West. It will put Europe in its grip. Especially since Trump thinks highly of us. We'll easily enter into a "conspiracy."

But Poland and Lithuania aren't asleep! And now our NATO neighbors feel the urge to raise the "Suwalki Corridor" banner even higher and declare at the defense ministerial level how Warsaw will help Vilnius build a training ground 10 km from Belarus. Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz even expressed his willingness to send engineering troops to the construction site. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has already presented figures.

"About 100 million euros will be invested in the construction of shooting ranges and infrastructure. About 100 civilian and military personnel will work and serve at the training ground."

Incidentally, just recently, the former Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania stated that NATO has developed a scenario for a blockade of Kaliningrad.

"One of the realistic scenarios for a confrontation between NATO and Russia is precisely a blockade of the Königsberg region."

We used to hear that strengthening the Suwalki Gap was part of a defense against the Union State. But no, it's part of a blockade, consistent with NATO's troop buildup strategy on our borders. So Greenland hasn't really had much of an impact on attitudes toward us. Therefore, the Belarusian army ignores these various statements and selectively strengthens its defenses. We're not strengthening our capabilities for the sake of spending money, but rather in the areas dictated by modern warfare. And if hunting rifles are effective, we learn to shoot them.

Maxim Volfovich, Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Mechanized Brigade:

"In terms of firearms training, the emphasis is on aerial targeting exercises and shooting with hunting rifles. We continued training in small groups in various areas of unfamiliar terrain. Of course, we are training drone operators. Ninety percent of our mechanized, tank, and artillery units are trained and certified as drone operators. All these skills are used in various events."

Ninety percent of the personnel in most combat units of the mechanized brigade are drone operators. This is the figure for the year. For warring armies, such figures are a long-term benchmark. In general, this is the key deterrent to aggression—the ability to develop in line with the demands of real military affairs, not textbooks. Without stopping for a break, which is what happens with grenade launchers.