Will Belarusians be able to fly to Seychelles?

On October 21, the governments of Belarus and Seychelles signed an agreement on air communication in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), reports BELTA.

The document was signed by Director of the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport of Belarus Igor Golub and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Seychelles Anthony Dejak.

As explained the Ministry of Transport, the agreement is aimed at regulating operational and technical aspects in the field of air transport and is a legal basis for the organization of flights. In the future, it will allow air carriers to perform passenger and cargo flights between the airports of the two countries.