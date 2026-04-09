On Friday, April 3, YouTube blocked three of Belarus's largest state-owned channels—ONT, STV, and BELTA—without warning. Each of these channels boasts a million subscribers, with some reaching 2 million. Their content was actively watched not only by Belarusian viewers but also by users worldwide. The views were genuine, not manipulated or botted. And suddenly – a complete deletion.

The hosts of the podcast "What the...?", news journalist Alexander Khorovets and historian and columnist Artem Stroganov, explored the true reasons and who found the truth about Belarus annoying.

YouTube explained the blocking as "export sanctions." However, none of the channels were subject to sanctions. It's a classic case of double, if not triple, standards: rules are applied selectively when content becomes inconvenient.

Why were these particular channels targeted? Their format was completely standard, journalistic—without "yellow" content or violations of platform rules. Their content was respected for its professionalism and credibility.

But there's one "but"—they told the truth, which is annoying to those who control the platform.

"As for our ideological component, there's a war going on. For now, it's on the ideological front. Perhaps, thank God. We'll continue to fight. You see that sometimes they treat us unfairly, like those YouTube channels (deleted – Ed.). You're experienced people and you often talk about this yourselves, and not only. I follow your reasoning on our well-known programs with Eismont (referring to the "Editors' Club" program, hosted by the head of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company, Ivan Eismont – Ed.). You know this very well – there's a war going on. And I must say, this is a matter for the Presidential Administration; not everything is well here," said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Is a Californian interested in the fact that sowing season has begun? Or is a West German interested in the fact that we're undergoing some kind of government reshuffle? Of course not. But then why are these state-run channels being blocked? Because they tell the truth, which is unfavorable to those who control YouTube.

Belarus' Position: Don't Act Impulsively

Belarus is well aware that YouTube is closely affiliated with the US government, which continues to pursue its old anti-Belarusian policies. Nevertheless, our country is consciously refusing to ban the platform entirely. Why isn't Belarus blocking YouTube? Because we wouldn't gain anything from a complete ban, only incurring losses in terms of status and information.

A hybrid war for people's minds is currently underway. Naturally, on the information front, as on any other, the war isn't played by the rules. And given that we're playing on someone else's field, they can do whatever they want. In this situation, unfortunately, we are forced to play by these rules.

Naturally, immediately after the blocking of the three largest state-owned YouTube channels, there was talk of designating this resource as extremist and banning it from operating in Belarus. However, acting rashly in the context of an information war is unprofitable. Even with algorithmic censorship and channel deletions, it's important for us to continue to convey our truth.

The new Minister of Information, Dmitry Zhuk, fully supported this approach: prohibitive methods don't work. It's better to continue the fight on the existing platform than to deprive oneself of the opportunity to be heard.