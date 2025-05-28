Belarus lifts ban on imports of potatoes and onions from EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40cdaec4-a8b1-48a5-b4bf-c7964ece836a/conversions/adefc956-fb8a-4aa6-97c8-a8f7db73e201-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40cdaec4-a8b1-48a5-b4bf-c7964ece836a/conversions/adefc956-fb8a-4aa6-97c8-a8f7db73e201-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40cdaec4-a8b1-48a5-b4bf-c7964ece836a/conversions/adefc956-fb8a-4aa6-97c8-a8f7db73e201-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40cdaec4-a8b1-48a5-b4bf-c7964ece836a/conversions/adefc956-fb8a-4aa6-97c8-a8f7db73e201-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Government of Belarus ends the ban on imports and sale in its territory of a number of vegetables from unfriendly countries. The Resolution was signed on May 27.

Thus, imports of potatoes, white cabbage, onions and apples, which were previously subject to restrictions, are now allowed again.