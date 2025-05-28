3.76 BYN
Belarus lifts ban on imports of potatoes and onions from EU
The Government of Belarus ends the ban on imports and sale in its territory of a number of vegetables from unfriendly countries. The Resolution was signed on May 27.
Thus, imports of potatoes, white cabbage, onions and apples, which were previously subject to restrictions, are now allowed again.
The food embargo on a number of items was imposed from January 1, 2022, later it was extended several times, and the list of goods was adjusted.