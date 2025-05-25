Belarusian flax sold to UAE for the first time at BUCE

Just two hours ago, another country has begun purchasing Belarusian flax via the commodity exchange. In addition to Chinese importers, the UAE has now entered the market as a buyer of flax fiber, expanding beyond their previous purchases of timber, dry milk, and feed additives through the exchange.

According to BUCB data, residents of the UAE have firmly secured the fifth position among the largest importers of Belarusian goods traded on the exchange. Between January and April 2025, export shipments to this country amounted to nearly 30 million dollars — almost seven times higher than during the same period in 2024.