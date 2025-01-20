Chinese Ambassador to Belarus: Investment in “Great Stone” amounted to $1.5 billion

Weather in Belarus
The investment in “Great Stone” totaled almost $1.5 billion. This was reported by the Chinese ambassador to our country.
In 2024, 28 new companies joined the Chinese-Belarusian project. This, by the way, is still a record number. In total, 142 residents are registered in the industrial park.
New areas are being actively developed - the results in such spheres as traditional Chinese medicine and technological innovations are emerging. In general, the Chinese-funded enterprises in Great Stone are mainly engaged in technological research and development, as well as mechanical engineering and logistics.