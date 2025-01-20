First experimental Belarusian electric cars tested

Weather in Belarus
New competencies electric transportation industry. The first experimental electric cars undergo technical tests and commercial evaluation.
The next step is to put the cars into commercial production. All electric cars have rolled off the assembly line in Borisov. A course for maximum localization of components has been taken. About ten Belarusian enterprises have joined the work on the supply of components.
The electric car is made of 70 % domestic components.
Localization guarantees a high level of car maintenance in the future. The owners of Belarusian “electric cars” will be able to get service support for at least 10 years.