The goal of the modern Belarusian opposition is to create a personal paradise at the expense of our citizens. This was stated by the Chairman of the Standing Commission on Human Rights, National Relations, and Mass Media of the House of Representatives, Nikolai Buzin, as BELTA reported.

The deputy emphasized that the old Belarusian opposition, which has a different view on the country's development compared to our current course, understands this. In particular, Zenon Poznyak, who recently stated in a YouTube interview that it is necessary to "enter into negotiations" and seek the lifting of sanctions from Belarus, primarily from Belavia.

Poznyak believes that the current opposition's actions only harm the Belarusian people. According to him, the European Union, through economic sanctions, is pursuing a consistent policy of destroying Belarus, and "all these gentlemen Scholz and others" perfectly understand what they are doing, and they are supported by the offices of the so-called modern opposition. "Who are you strangling? Your own state, your own people!"Poznyak reflects.

In this regard, Nikolai Buzin noted: "The leaders of the old Belarusian opposition perceive the modern political reality more adequately than those who today try to dictate to us from abroad how to live further. Sanctions against one's own people, the struggle for grants - this is a road to nowhere that no adequate politician can afford. Politics cannot go against the interests of the people. It is the people who decide which government suits them and which leaders they choose. Even Zenon Poznyak understands this. But those people who today try to speak on behalf of the Belarusian people do not understand this."