Early voting for presidential election starts in Belarus

Belarusians determine their own future. Early voting for the presidential election has started in the country. Polling stations will work from 12:00 to 19:00 without a lunch break until January 25 inclusive. And here are the first data on early voting published by the Central Election Commission. Almost 8% of Belarusians came to the polling stations on the first day. The highest turnout on the first day was recorded in Brest Region - 8.95%, more than 8.5% - in Minsk and Minsk Region, more than 7% of voters came to the polls in Vitebsk, Mogilev and Gomel regions, and 6% - in Grodno Region.

Throughout the day our correspondents worked in different parts of the country. How do its citizens see the development of Belarus?

Today, 656 polling stations have opened in the northern region of the country. They are located in the most convenient places for voters: community centers, university buildings, schools, dormitories. Belarusians come with their families to realize their right and civic duty, choosing peace, tranquility and stability.