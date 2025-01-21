First meeting of EEC Council in 2025 to be held on January 22

Weather in Belarus
A broad array of topics will be reviewed by the partners of the Eurasian Union on January 22.
Deputy prime ministers of the Union Five countries will take part in the first session of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council in 2025. It will be chaired by our Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.
The current issues include the draft agreement on administrative cooperation in the services sector, the progress of the pilot project for the introduction of a mechanism for the traceability of goods, as well as the development of railway, road, and port infrastructure in the Eurasian transport corridors.