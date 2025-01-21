Central Election Commission publishes data on first day of early voting

Weather in Belarus
Brest2°
Gomel0°
Vitebsk-1°
Mogilev-1°
Grodno1°
Minsk0°
Minsk
0°
Belarusians make their choice and determine the future. Early voting for the presidential election in Belarus continues.
The Central Election Commission published data on the first day: 7,81 % of the total number of voters came to the polling stations. The highest turnout was recorded in the Brest region - 8,95 %, more than 8,5 % in Minsk and the Minsk Region, over 7 % of voters came to the polling stations on the first day in the Vitebsk, Mogilev, and Gomel regions, and 6 % in the Grodno Region.
You can cast your vote early until Saturday, January 25, with polling stations open from 12:00 to 19:00. The main voting day is January 26. Voters who cannot come to the polling station due to health reasons or other valid reasons have the right to vote at home.