Central Election Commission publishes data on first day of early voting

The Central Election Commission published data on the first day: 7,81 % of the total number of voters came to the polling stations. The highest turnout was recorded in the Brest region - 8,95 %, more than 8,5 % in Minsk and the Minsk Region, over 7 % of voters came to the polling stations on the first day in the Vitebsk, Mogilev, and Gomel regions, and 6 % in the Grodno Region.