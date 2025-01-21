RU
Central Election Commission publishes data on first day of early voting

Belarusians make their choice and determine the future. Early voting for the presidential election in Belarus continues.

The Central Election Commission published data on the first day: 7,81 % of the total number of voters came to the polling stations. The highest turnout was recorded in the Brest region - 8,95 %, more than 8,5 % in Minsk and the Minsk Region, over 7 % of voters came to the polling stations on the first day in the Vitebsk, Mogilev, and Gomel regions, and 6 % in the Grodno Region.

You can cast your vote early until Saturday, January 25, with polling stations open from 12:00 to 19:00. The main voting day is January 26. Voters who cannot come to the polling station due to health reasons or other valid reasons have the right to vote at home.