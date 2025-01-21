Weather in Belarus
Deputies from the 'United Russia' party will participate as international observers in the Presidential elections in Belarus.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia met with the leader of the United Russia faction in Moscow. Vladimir Vasilyev noted that Russia is closely monitoring the electoral process in Belarus, as the countries have many joint projects within the framework of the Union State, including import substitution. We share a common history of the Great Patriotic War, the truth of which we jointly preserve for future generations. Therefore, deputies from the 'United Russia' faction will approach their mission responsibly.
Vladimir Vasilyev also emphasized that the observers will act within the framework of Belarusian law and with respect for the interests of the voters.