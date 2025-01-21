Observers from the 'United Russia' party to monitor Presidential elections in Belarus

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia met with the leader of the United Russia faction in Moscow. Vladimir Vasilyev noted that Russia is closely monitoring the electoral process in Belarus, as the countries have many joint projects within the framework of the Union State, including import substitution. We share a common history of the Great Patriotic War, the truth of which we jointly preserve for future generations. Therefore, deputies from the 'United Russia' faction will approach their mission responsibly.