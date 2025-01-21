Weather in Belarus
Brest2°
Gomel0°
Vitebsk-1°
Mogilev-1°
Grodno1°
Minsk0°
Minsk
0°
The interior officers and military personnel of internal troops – from a cadet to the minister - have fulfilled their civic duty.
Ivan Kubrakov was one of the first who cast his vote on the day of early voting for stability, security and a prosperous future of his motherland. Despite the fact that a tremendous work has been done to prepare and check all polling stations by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Minister monitored the work of his colleagues personally.
Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus: "All polling stations in the country are under 24-hour security. Security measures have also been strengthened in public places. Against some fake information being spread on the Internet, the situation in Belarus is under our absolute control, so there is no need to worry."