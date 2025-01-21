Golovchenko: To Vote for Actions, for Results, not for Mere Words and Promises

Today, considering his busy schedule on Sunday, January 26, since the entire power vertical will be at work, he voted early at polling station No. 39 in the Central District of Minsk.

"We need to vote for actions, for results but not for mere words and promises. We have never had simple conditions, and probably never will. We can have a weak or generally no any impact on what is happening outside the state. Therefore, our goal is to do everything possible in our country. We vote for a stable, peaceful and highly developing Belarus."