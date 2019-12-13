3.41 RUB
3.41 USD
3.54 EUR
SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Golovchenko on forecasts of IMF and EBRD: We rely on our own forecasts
The EBRD and IMF have improved their forecast for the growth of the Belarusian economy. We asked Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko to comment on the reason for this.
The IMF and EBRD forecasts are a tool for certain manipulations, the head of the Belarusian government believes. "It is clear that whoever finances or whoever pays the money calls the tune. Of course, under the conditions of such pressure that we were all subjected to, what could they tell us? Of course, that it will be bad, you will bend over there, etc. In general, you will have inflation, stagflation, devaluation and other negative factors there," he noted.
Roman Golovchenko:
"We assessed all this adequately, so we were absolutely not worried about this. We are guided by our own forecasts, which are verified."
This is a forced measure, that the forecast indicators are re-evaluated upwards, because the figures are already visible, he explained. "Customers will ask, where were you looking? And this is reflected in their reputation. If they cannot adequately predict even such an indicator as the rate of economic growth, then what can you believe in? So there is nothing surprising here," he believes.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All