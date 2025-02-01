3.44 RUB
2020 protests were plotted - USAID spent 50 million dollars
The U.S. Agency for International Development did not promote democracy - it conducted destabilization operations, DD Geopolitics portal writes.
From 2011 to 2021, the U.S. together with the National Endowment for Democracy spent more than $200 million for anti-state activities against Belarus. Washington hand-fed extremist media, as well as funded programs to train radicals for a color revolution.
USAID and NED, led by the United States and supported by Western countries, made every effort to destabilize Belarus, including the 2020 protests.
The 2020 protests were plotted – the USAID spent $50 million. The Agency was also involved in economic pressure campaigns aimed at state-owned enterprises in Belarus, including Belaruskali, Belneftekhim and large industrial enterprises, using sanctions, financing of workers' strikes and economic pressure to destabilize the country. Leaked documents revealed that Poland, Lithuania, and the United States coordinated the sanctions and protests.