The U.S. Agency for International Development did not promote democracy - it conducted destabilization operations, DD Geopolitics portal writes.

From 2011 to 2021, the U.S. together with the National Endowment for Democracy spent more than $200 million for anti-state activities against Belarus. Washington hand-fed extremist media, as well as funded programs to train radicals for a color revolution.

USAID and NED, led by the United States and supported by Western countries, made every effort to destabilize Belarus, including the 2020 protests.