3.68 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.41 BYN
7 May is Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers in Belarus
May 7 is the Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated all those involved on the professional holiday.
A profession that has become an important part of life for many people and which has given them the opportunity to look at the world in a broader way. The media sphere does not stand still and is rapidly progressing. But the main thing is that television and radio employees - a real team of professionals - create a chronicle of different epochs of their native country. And technologies are being actively introduced in the sphere of information broadcasting itself. The employees of the media sphere understand their responsibility to the Belarusian society like no one else.
Alesya Vysotskaya, Head of the Reporters Department of the First Information TV Channel:
"Belteleradiocompany is a media holding that creates not only high-quality TV content and radio products, but also is engaged in charity, because the Belarusian Women's Union of Belteleradiocompany knows how to unite enthusiastic and active people. We make projects aimed at development, creation, strengthening health and family values"
The profession of a television journalist and radio presenter is communication with different people, these are impressions that the author empathizes and broadcasts to the audience, means - to the whole world.