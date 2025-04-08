Almost 370 thousand tourists visited Belarus in 2024

Infrastructure development, creation of new routes and transformation of the tourism market enable increasing tourist flow and strengthening the position of our country in the international arena. Just in 2024 almost 370 thousand guests visited Belarus. We are talking about tourists, who chose package tours to get acquainted with the Belarusian sights and culture. The data are provided by the Belarus' National Statistics Committee.

The leaders in the number of visits were Russians - more than 355 thousand people. The second place is occupied by Latvians. Visitors from Turkey bring up the top three.

Also in 2024, touristic groups from China, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan came to our country. On average, tourists stay for about 4 days in Belarus.