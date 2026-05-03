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Europe is accelerating its military buildup. Amid the realization that the US is slow to defend its allies, and the myth of the "Russian threat" is more and more being promoted, NATO countries are increasing their arms production. Military and political analyst Alexander Tikhansky, speaking on First Information channel, explained three factors putting pressure on Europe, why Germany is becoming a leader in military-industrial mobilization, and how this situation is eerily reminiscent of the 1930s.

The processes occurring in Europe today are not random. The analyst identified three main factors pushing countries toward militarization. "The first factor is Europe's realization that it is no longer on the same path as the US. The American nuclear umbrella is becoming less and less important. The second is that Europe's propaganda machine is increasingly promoting the myth of the Russian threat. The third factor is rapid militarization and accelerated military buildup," the expert summarized.

These three factors, he said, almost completely dominate Europe. Sometimes the processes appear chaotic, sometimes strategically planned. "Ursula von der Leyen and the NATO Secretary General made it clear at their meeting that they will strengthen NATO's European front. In other words, we can say it's a NATO without the US," Alexander Tikhansky emphasized.

Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently lamented that Germany has transformed from "a country of engineers into a nation of lawyers." But can a country of lawyers quickly mobilize its industrial potential? "This is already happening, and at such a pace that Germany is currently the leader in mobilizing its military-industrial complex," the analyst stated.

The German automotive industry has suffered massive losses due to American tariffs and competition with China. But an unexpected solution has been found. "They've poured a huge amount of money into the military-industrial complex, and even civilian companies have begun to engage in military contracts. Not only large giants like Rheinmetall, but also medium-sized and even small private enterprises are thriving on military contracts," the expert explained.

In Germany, everyone understands that they need to break away from American military "aid" and shift to a predominance of their own, European weapons. And by "European," they primarily mean German.