3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus celebrates Mantle of Our Lady
Mother's Day in Belarus symbolically coincides with a major Christian holiday, the Mantle of Our Lady.
It is one of the 12 twelve feasts of the Christian year the most important dates in the Orthodox calendar. This date is connected with the events of the 10th century, when the Byzantine city of Constantinople was besieged by the enemy. Without the support of their army, the desperate inhabitants took refuge in the temple and offered prayers to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Mother of God helped the Christians: she spread her mantle over them. The faithful were saved.
The Mantle of Our Lady is a symbol of her protection of all mankind and each person.
In our lands, the feast of the Mantle of Our Lady, is celebrated since the 12th century. It has an invariable date, October 14.
On October 14 at 9:30 a.m. the TV channel Belarus 3 will broadcast a live Divine Liturgy from the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk. Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl will lead the service.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All