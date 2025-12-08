Belarus - Country for Motherhood

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/072827cf-c58a-4262-b778-f7bdf82b376e/conversions/d7aa6d6f-10c2-42e2-a1bc-de9f2a760622-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/072827cf-c58a-4262-b778-f7bdf82b376e/conversions/d7aa6d6f-10c2-42e2-a1bc-de9f2a760622-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/072827cf-c58a-4262-b778-f7bdf82b376e/conversions/d7aa6d6f-10c2-42e2-a1bc-de9f2a760622-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/072827cf-c58a-4262-b778-f7bdf82b376e/conversions/d7aa6d6f-10c2-42e2-a1bc-de9f2a760622-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus confirms its status as one of the most favorable countries for motherhood and child care.

Over the past two years, the country has hit top 25 countries recognized as the most comfortable for motherhood and has become one of the best countries in which to give birth. In this indicator, Belarus has surpassed several Eastern European countries.

The country also currently ranks fourth in the world for infant survival rates from birth to five years. Another significant achievement is the complete elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.