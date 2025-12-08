3.78 BYN
Belarus - Country for Motherhood
Belarus confirms its status as one of the most favorable countries for motherhood and child care.
Over the past two years, the country has hit top 25 countries recognized as the most comfortable for motherhood and has become one of the best countries in which to give birth. In this indicator, Belarus has surpassed several Eastern European countries.
The country also currently ranks fourth in the world for infant survival rates from birth to five years. Another significant achievement is the complete elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
Over the past five years, the proportion of low-income families with children has decreased by approximately 1.5%. Today, the financial support system covers 11 types of benefits for families with children. The budget has allocated over 3.5 billion rubles for such payments.