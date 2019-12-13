Belarus Enacts Law on Responsible Animal Treatment: Expert Opinions

On January 1, 2025, the law "On Responsible Animal Treatment" came into force in Belarus. It aims to protect animals from cruelty and ensure the rights and legitimate interests of individuals and legal entities in their interactions with animals.

On January 1, 2025, the law "On Responsible Animal Treatment" came into effect in Belarus. This area was not previously ignored by legislation, including fundamental civil, administrative, and criminal codes. There are also documents concerning the keeping of cats and dogs, potentially dangerous dog breeds, and wild animals, but for the first time, human-animal relationships are comprehensively regulated in a single legal act.

"The first attempt to pass a law on animal treatment was made back in 2003. Therefore, when the law 'On Responsible Animal Treatment' was finally adopted in 2024, we were very pleased. The fact is that the legislator defined animals not only as property but also as beings capable of experiencing feelings and physical suffering," commented Oksana Davidenko, chairperson of the Association of Animal Protection Organizations. "A number of by-laws, very important for this area, will be amended. Several terms will be introduced. Some old terms will be clarified. For example, the term 'cruel treatment of animals.”

With the law coming into force, a mechanism will be established for temporarily restricting ownership rights to an animal and its seizure from the owner for violating treatment conditions. Requirements for the creation and operation of temporary shelters and animal hotels will be defined.

A ban on the promotion of cruelty to animals, calls for it, including the production and distribution, public display, skins, videos, photos, and materials, will also be established.

It is worth noting that both criminal and administrative liability for cruelty to animals is provided for individuals aged 14 and 16, respectively.