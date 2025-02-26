Belarus is Managing Its Information Space and Effectively Countering Fake News

Belarus is successfully managing its information space and effectively combating fake news, as it was noted during the final conference of the Ministry of Information. Among the participants, there were representatives from the government and the Presidential Administration of Belarus, leaders from major national and regional media outlets, and key ideological figures in the country.

The Ministry of Information provided a summary of its activities for the year 2024. In today’s environment of competition, information warfare, and the prevalence of superficial thinking, Belarusian media face the crucial task of creating high-quality content that meets public demands. The style of writing is evolving, and new formats of presentation are emerging. Additionally, media are expanding their presence online, including social media and other platforms. The total audience of YouTube channels from leading national media exceeds 7.5 million, while the cumulative number of subscribers to regional media approaches 6 million.

At the final conference, pressing issues in the sector were identified, and future goals were established.

"The main areas of work for the Ministry of Information will remain the same, and I emphasize the essentials: improving quality, enhancing the professionalism of journalists, increasing the volume of national content mandatorily, and regulating the information space at the legislative level. Today, Belarusian national content accounts for over 70%," commented Marat Markov, Minister of Information of Belarus.

"In 2024, the Ministry of Information blocked access to more than 3,150 internet resources that were primarily destructive in nature. Over the past ten years, this number has reached about 15,000, with over 3,150 in just one year. This significant figure highlights that, unfortunately, attention from our opponents remains unchanged."

Vladimir Pertsov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, emphasized:

"The most important thing is that the Ministry of Information should become a regulatory body, a home not only for traditional media but also for all those who shape the media landscape of our country. This includes online publications, internet resources, popular bloggers, and anonymous Telegram channels. Essentially, everyone who creates content and shapes the worldview of the public, generating discussion in an environment where information floods in from social media, Telegram, and conventional internet sources. Naturally, radio, television, and newspapers are part of this landscape as well. In this competitive environment, the winner is the one who provides information that is timely, verified, and engaging—starting from the headline to the overall presentation and imagery that aligns with the needs and requests of the modern Belarusian citizen."