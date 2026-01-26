Watch onlineTV Programm
Belarus plans to ban abortions in private medical centers

announced. The initiative is reflected in the draft of the new Healthcare Code. Pre-abortion counseling in public medical institutions is more effective than in private clinics. After a consultation at private centers, 20% of women change their minds, while at public centers, this figure reaches 35-40%.

Currently, in Belarus, induced abortion is permitted up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, and for strict medical indications (for example, a threat to the mother's life or fetal abnormalities) up to 22 weeks.

Pre-abortion counseling is an important step that helps women make an informed decision about terminating a pregnancy. During counseling, attention is focused on psychological support and medical risks, which can significantly influence a patient's choice.

