Belarus plans to ban abortions in private medical centers

announced. The initiative is reflected in the draft of the new Healthcare Code. Pre-abortion counseling in public medical institutions is more effective than in private clinics. After a consultation at private centers, 20% of women change their minds, while at public centers, this figure reaches 35-40%.

Currently, in Belarus, induced abortion is permitted up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, and for strict medical indications (for example, a threat to the mother's life or fetal abnormalities) up to 22 weeks.