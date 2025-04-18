3.67 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.50 BYN
Belarus sends humanitarian aid to Cuba affected by hurricanes and earthquake
Belarus has sent humanitarian aid to people of Cuba, who suffered from hurricanes and earthquake. BelTA reported with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
On the instructions of the head of state, a humanitarian cargo weighing more than 20 tons was sent to Cuba to overcome the consequences of the devastating hurricanes and earthquake that hit the country last fall.
The cargo includes food, allocated from the state material reserve of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, enterprises of Vitsebsk region executive committee, as well as a wide range of medical products, provided by enterprises of the Ministry of Health.
The loading of the humanitarian cargo took place at the base of the Republican Special Purpose Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations “ZUBR” under the coordination of the rescue agency. The cargo is planned to be delivered by road to Novorossiysk, from where the aid will be sent to the seaport of Mariel.