Belarus sends humanitarian aid to Cuba affected by hurricanes and earthquake

Belarus has sent humanitarian aid to people of Cuba, who suffered from hurricanes and earthquake. BelTA reported with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On the instructions of the head of state, a humanitarian cargo weighing more than 20 tons was sent to Cuba to overcome the consequences of the devastating hurricanes and earthquake that hit the country last fall.

The cargo includes food, allocated from the state material reserve of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, enterprises of Vitsebsk region executive committee, as well as a wide range of medical products, provided by enterprises of the Ministry of Health.