Belarus to encourage religious tourism October

Touching the historical and cultural heritage and immersing yourself in the multi-confessional world of Belarus is offered to everyone in October. These days in our country are held under the auspices of religious tourism. By the way, there is definitely something to see in the cities and towns of the republic. The Transfiguration Church and St. Sophia Cathedral in Polotsk, the Borisoglebskaya Church in Grodno, the St. Nicholas Convent in Mogilev. Today, the country's tourist routes include about 1,400 religious sites.

Dmitry Radkevich, Chairman of the Council of Imams of the Muslim Religious Association in Belarus: “People, visiting a Belarusian, so to speak, yes, settlement, a Belarusian town, as they say, or a small town, sometimes they do not even expect to find such a temple of another confession, yes, not only Christian. Islam in Belarus is practiced by more than 30 nationalities, respectively, these are people with different requests, different interests, although, of course, we are united by a common religion. As for what people expect when entering a temple, it is all different. Today, young people are waiting for new impressions. The older generation is waiting for a touch of tradition. Children, they are simply thirsty for interesting activities, events, and so on. Last year alone, 7 thousand excursions were held at religious tourism sites. 130 religious excursion routes were developed or updated. The work in this direction continues. The National Tourism Agency has developed a whole collection of sites to visit. Thus, significantly facilitating the task of what to see for a potential tourist. If you still do not know what to do with the upcoming autumn weekend, there is an option. Take a look at the temples of our country. Their doors are always open.”