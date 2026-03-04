Belarusian parliament supports resolution of Middle East conflict through diplomatic means

The book of condolences, which was opened at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belarus, continues to receive entries expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and mourning those killed during the bombing of the country.

The situation in the Middle East has captured the attention of the entire international community. Our country's position is to resolve the conflict peacefully, not by force. Members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps from various countries, and delegates from Belarusian public associations have signed the book of condolences.

Gennady Lepeshko, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"On behalf of the entire parliament of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, we express our sincere condolences to the entire Iranian people over the death of the Ayatollah, civilians, and especially children. The Republic of Belarus has always adhered to the principles of peaceful resolution of all disputes. And now we call for this conflict to be ended and for all disagreements to be resolved solely through political and diplomatic means."

Flowers brought and continue to be brought by Belarusians in token of sympathy for the Iranian people are displayed in front of the diplomatic mission building. A banner with photographs of children killed in the conflict has also been placed on the fence.