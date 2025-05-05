Concerts, Exhibitions and Military Parade - Minsk Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Great Victory

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9284df4e-c7ef-476b-b4c5-a5e1bea96703/conversions/85804c77-c396-45aa-ab26-53a57e4c6b46-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9284df4e-c7ef-476b-b4c5-a5e1bea96703/conversions/85804c77-c396-45aa-ab26-53a57e4c6b46-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9284df4e-c7ef-476b-b4c5-a5e1bea96703/conversions/85804c77-c396-45aa-ab26-53a57e4c6b46-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9284df4e-c7ef-476b-b4c5-a5e1bea96703/conversions/85804c77-c396-45aa-ab26-53a57e4c6b46-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

An extensive festive program has been prepared in Minsk in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. BelTA informed by Kateryna Luchina, head of the Culture Department of Minsk City Executive Committee.

"The celebrations will traditionally be major and high pointing. We are talking about a number of events - cultural, sports, informational", - said Ekaterina Luchina.

Thus, on May 6, a festive concert will be held at the Palace of the Republic. May 8 - the opening of the Minsk International Exhibition Center is scheduled, where an exhibition timed to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory prepared by the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War will start its work.

"An extensive program awaits the residents of Minsk and guests of the city on May 9. In the evening the capital will host a military parade with a theatricalized episode. During the day there will be two main city sites - at the Palace of Sports and on the territory of the Upper Town. The space at the Palace of Sports will start working from 12:00 and will continue until 23:00 with a break for the parade. At 15:00 there will be a gala concert with the participation of Belarusian and Russian artists. A live broadcast of the military parade will be organized at the site, as well as fair and other activities," said the chairperson of the Committee.

The location in the Upper Town will also be open from 12:00 to 23:00. A concert program and interactive zones are waiting for the audience. The festivities will end with a traditional display of colorful fireworks.